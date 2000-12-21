Getting A Site Checkup

Make sure your site's healthy by getting a quick online checkup.

December 21, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dead links, bad HTML, broken images-these are some of the problems every Web site experiences as it grows and changes over time. You may want to get a quick, online HTML checkup to make sure you've covered the most basic HTML rules when building your site. Just visit a site such as Netscape's Web Site Garage or NetMechanic.com, and enter the URL for the page you wish to check.

The HTML checkup sites are usually set up so you can only check a single page of your site for free in order to entice you to pay for a more complete checkup. However, using the free version on your home page is a great way to make an assessment to decide if you need a more complete checkup.

Your results page or "diagnosis" is usually rated from poor to excellent, and includes the quality of your HTML, the presence of meta tags and the compatibility with all browsers and computer types, which is called "cross-platform browser compatibility."

Making sure even just your home page is in good shape helps keep your site easily accessible by all visitors. Stop by for your checkup today!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.