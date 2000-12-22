Oh, My Searchable Site

Adding search capabilities to your site will help visitors find what they're looking for.

December 22, 2000 1 min read

Your Web site consists of many pages connected by links. What happens when you have so many pages that linking to them all in an organized, easy-to-access fashion is all but impossible? Add search capabilities to your site.

Nearly every major search engine that has their own proprietary search technology will license the search software to Web site owners for a reasonable fee. Your Webmaster or Web host will have to install the software on your Web server, and then a search field must be placed in obvious places on your Web pages, particularly on the home page.

Search engine Google offers a free version of their site search feature. With this feature, you don't have to install software but simply cut and paste a small line of HTML code into your HTML pages wherever you want the search field to appear. The search results are displayed with your color scheme and logo. Making all your information easily accessible to visitors is key to a successful site.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.