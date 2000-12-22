Franchises

Oh, My Searchable Site

Adding search capabilities to your site will help visitors find what they're looking for.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your Web site consists of many pages connected by links. What happens when you have so many pages that linking to them all in an organized, easy-to-access fashion is all but impossible? Add search capabilities to your site.

Nearly every major search engine that has their own proprietary search technology will license the search software to Web site owners for a reasonable fee. Your Webmaster or Web host will have to install the software on your Web server, and then a search field must be placed in obvious places on your Web pages, particularly on the home page.

Search engine Google offers a free version of their site search feature. With this feature, you don't have to install software but simply cut and paste a small line of HTML code into your HTML pages wherever you want the search field to appear. The search results are displayed with your color scheme and logo. Making all your information easily accessible to visitors is key to a successful site.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees