The Gritti Fund Welcomes Applications From MENA Entrepreneurs For #PitchUpInTheSky

The Gritti Fund​, the world’s first investment fund focused on the founder’s performance- mental and physical, has opened applications for its #PitchUpInTheSky initiative.

From 9 to 24 September, 2020, MENA-based entrepreneurs seeking to raise less than US$500,000 can upload their TikTok pitches here, while the global live-stream of the #PitchUpInTheSky finals will be held on 17 October.

In partnering with TikTok, the Gritti Fund​, aims to present the most live-streamed startup pitch event in history.

In order to be eligible to apply, startups need to be from the MENA region, in a pre-seed or seed stage, with a working demo to show their service or product for the healthcare, education, artificial intelligence, media and entertainment, and transportation sectors, as well as to seek less than $500,000.

The applicants will get the opportunity to learn from Roberto Croci, Regional MD of Microsoft for Startups, Noor Sweid, founder of Global Ventures, Bill Tai, the first investor in Zoom, Lars Rasmussen, inventor of Google Maps, and Mitch Lowe, co-founding executive of Netflix.

Marcel Muenster, founder of the Gritti Fund, explains that the #PitchUpInTheSky event will be putting startup founders to the test to see what they are made of by testing their courage with skydiving. Applicants will give their startup pitches during their rapid ascent in an aircraft and end it with a breathtaking skydive.

The winner will be awarded a $10,000 investment and one-year mentorship from The Gritti Fund, in addition to a large number of services and perks from Lark Suite and Microsoft For Startups.

Marcel Muenster is a Johns Hopkins-trained medical doctor, digital health entrepreneur, and early-stage investor. Prior to founding the Gritti Fund, he started up Doctor in Your Pocket, a global digital medical concierge service, that earned him a nomination for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

