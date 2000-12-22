Sonic Corp.'s First Quarter 2001 Performance To Remain On Target

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. said it remains comfortable with market expectations for earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2001, as expressed by the current consensus estimate of 31 cents per share. In the first quarter last year, Sonic reported revenues of $66 million and net income of $7.5 million. The company expects to report results for the first quarter ended November 30 during the first week of January.

The company reported that estimated systemwide same-store sales during November were well below the planned range of 2 to 4 percent and, as a result, same-store sales will also be below the planned range for the quarter. "Sales during the latter part of the quarter were affected by the unseasonably cold and wet weather in many of our markets," said Clifford Hudson, CEO of Sonic. "As weather conditions in December have improved, sales have strengthened. We remain confident in our initiatives to drive same-store sales." -Business Wire

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market