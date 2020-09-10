How This Entrepreneur Maximized His Opportunities in Different Markets and Achieved Success

September 10, 2020 4 min read

Finding the strength of a market and making the most of it is a great skill, especially when one is focusing on starting a new business. This is precisely what has made Kamil Sattar such a successful entrepreneur. He has been able to develop different shipping businesses with up to six figures of income, in addition to finding the key to business growth in different industries.

Sattar’s business journey began in 2015. His entrepreneurial spirit and his vision to find a balance between his passion and his growth as an entrepreneur took him to important levels. Even his first project—Kamil Sattar Entrepreneurial, inspired by his love as a hobbyist for high-end fashion—was a successful idea.

He started buying and reselling high-end garments, as he had great knowledge of where to acquire the best brands and how to take advantage of it. He started his business by creating an account on Instagram and a website from where he would successfully market products.

This journey effectively allowed him to raise enough money to undertake a new project, with even more vision. In 2017, Sattar opened a store with Shopify drop-shipping, focusing on phone accessories.

Although the Facebook ads seemed to be very challenging terrain for him for a long time, Sattar knew how to take advantage of it by finding the right product: an iPhone privacy screensaver that generated more than $20,000 in 2018. This big step allowed his life to change completely.

Stay Away from Negative Comments

Although he is now recognized as a great entrepreneur who has managed to succeed in different businesses because of his skills and experience, Sattar says that in his early days the challenges and obstacles were not long in coming. One of the first was the negative comments about his desires and ideas he wanted to undertake.

"Kam, you don't know," or "Kam, you can't be doing this," were the first comments he received when he was getting started. Neither family nor friends trusted that he could achieve anything with his entrepreneurship. However, Kamil ignored the comments.

His thought was, "They don't own a business, so why are they giving me advice on it? Don't listen to your friends.”

He emphasizes that not listening to these comments was just enough to move forward. If he had done the opposite, he assures that he would have lost the opportunity to follow his passion and achieve the success he has achieved so far.

Trusting the Process

He emphasizes that, because of his inexperience, in the beginning, doubts always ran through his head. However, he points out that the most indispensable thing, regardless of the undertaking, is to trust in the process.

But, above all, one needs to trust in what they are doing, trust in their potential, and trust in what they can achieve by backing up their ideas with knowledge and skills. Check the facts and follow the right processes to achieve the best results.

Fear is Not a Big Deal

"Fear is no big deal," notes Sattar. While fear can present itself in different scenarios, managing it and daring to continue even when it exists is the best way to move forward.

"Even before I started, I suffered from a lot of anxiety and depression, so it was very difficult to go my way, and I think those are the biggest mistakes," he said.

Business Mentality

It is important to note that no one entrepreneur is the same as another. The remarkable capacity of each one to reinforce their skills and their mentality distinguishes them. For Sattar, aspects such as continuing to learn, trying to learn new things every day, notably strengthened his brain and improved his mentality.

Also, he points out that keeping one’s mind focused on why they are in business, why they decided to undertake such a career, and why it is important to them, will help them understand not only where they are now, but also where they want to go and take the next step to get closer to the goal.

By the time he was only 20 years old, Sattar managed to positively impact the market, generating annual sales of up to $3,000,000. He emphasizes that his ultimate goal is to build multiple brands that can be recognized around the world.

He aims to provide people with greater value in knowledge, offering a fair opportunity to all within e-commerce based on their ideas, and without having to pay millions of dollars for a course.