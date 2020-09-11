English Learning App OckyPocky Raises Reported $400k Seed Capital From Lead Angels Network

September 11, 2020 2 min read

Lead Angels Network has invested an undisclosed amount in OckyPocky, an online platform that provides English learning sessions for children.

Though the company did not reveal the deal size directly, a YourStory report suggests that the angel network lead a seed round of USD 400,000, as told by a person familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2015 by former YouTube India head and IIM Bangalore alumnus Amit Agrawal, OckyPocky is an interactive English learning app, focused on catering to non-english speaking families.

Created by WhizKidz, founded in 2015 by Agarwal, OckyPoky is an octopus that assists children in learning English using personalised AI/Natural Language Processing (NLP) behind the screens.

"With the lockdown, our servers crashed due to increased traffic and we had to downsize to increase the runway. With funding secured through Lead Angels, we went full speed on monetisation and are doubling the revenue every month. We are also increasing our team size and are looking out for a bigger office space," said Agarwal.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Channapatna toy industry while giving push to toy manufacturing in India and OckyPocky, the octopus, is based on Channapatna toy theme.

Apart from premium content, the team has also started live classes. Starting with the theme of “skills that matter”, the startup plans to teach creativity and logical reasoning along with spoken English, as per the company statement.

Commenting on the investment, Manish Johari, SVP Lead Angels and Ambuj Jhunjhunwala said “We have seen increased adoption and crazy growth on the back of COVID-19 and lockdown effect. Lead Angels is delighted to partner with OckyPocky and assist in high growth trajectory while creating social impact across non English speaking homes.”

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funds to expand sales capabilities and build further on the technology to meet demand.