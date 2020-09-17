This $16 Course Can Get You Up to Speed with the Top Excel Alternative

September 17, 2020 2 min read

Microsoft is the world's leading spreadsheet software, but it's also expensive, making it less accessible to many small business owners. Fortunately, there's a no-cost alternative that some think is even better than Excel. Sheets offers many of the same features as Excel, while working synchronously across many users so you don't have to worry about saving over anybody else's work. Sheets is by far the best Excel alternative on the market, and it's absolutely free to use.

Learning how to get the most out of Google Sheets, however, will take you a long time of trial and error. Speed up the process with Go Fast with Google Sheets.

This quick, one-hour course will get you familiar with Google Sheets, introducing you to the basic Sheets shortcuts that you'll use every day. You'll learn styling tips, how to edit sheets, how to autofill cells, how to insert time and date, select cells, cut and paste, and much more with extreme efficiency. There's also a section dedicated to the most important formulas, using comments to communicate with other users, charting shortcuts, and much more.

Go Fast with Google Sheets is led by Grant Klimaytys, a former Google engineer who is now a professional app developer. It's safe to say Klimaytys knows his way around Google Sheets.

Get up to speed with Google Sheets so you don't have to waste any time learning the ropes. Go Fast with Google Sheets is on sale now for just $15.99.