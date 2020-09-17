Data Management

This $16 Course Can Get You Up to Speed with the Top Excel Alternative

Become a Google Sheets aficionado in just one hour.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This $16 Course Can Get You Up to Speed with the Top Excel Alternative
Image credit: Pexels

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is the world's leading spreadsheet software, but it's also expensive, making it less accessible to many small business owners. Fortunately, there's a no-cost alternative that some think is even better than Excel. Google Sheets offers many of the same features as Excel, while working synchronously across many users so you don't have to worry about saving over anybody else's work. Sheets is by far the best Excel alternative on the market, and it's absolutely free to use.

Learning how to get the most out of Google Sheets, however, will take you a long time of trial and error. Speed up the process with Go Fast with Google Sheets.

This quick, one-hour course will get you familiar with Google Sheets, introducing you to the basic Sheets shortcuts that you'll use every day. You'll learn styling tips, how to edit sheets, how to autofill cells, how to insert time and date, select cells, cut and paste, and much more with extreme efficiency. There's also a section dedicated to the most important formulas, using comments to communicate with other users, charting shortcuts, and much more.

Go Fast with Google Sheets is led by Grant Klimaytys, a former Google engineer who is now a professional app developer. It's safe to say Klimaytys knows his way around Google Sheets.

Get up to speed with Google Sheets so you don't have to waste any time learning the ropes. Go Fast with Google Sheets is on sale now for just $15.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Management

This Kickstarter-Funded Drive Makes it Easy to Transfer Data Between Apple Devices

Data Management

How to Take Control of Your Unstructured Data for the Next New Normal

Data Management

Learn How to Manage Data Like a Pro with This SQL Course