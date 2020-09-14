Prepare To Bring Your Business To the Next Level With Tips Of This Successful Entrepreneur

September 14, 2020 4 min read

Starting a business hoping to make a profit immediately is a complicated process since the expansion of the project and its positioning must be the priority. Even having the mentality to make any sacrifice for this to be carried out successfully is indispensable. Businessman Jordan Lintz knows this subject perfectly, because, although he is currently the co-founder of three successful companies, his beginnings were not easy.

Lintz is the co-founder of HighKey Holdings Inc. and the 3 HighKey companies. He is responsible for the leadership and management of all marketing efforts in the company. He began as an entrepreneur in 2016 with the founding of HighKey, HighKey Technology (@highkeyco on Instagram). In only three years, this company reached seven figures of income.

Seeing an opportunity to move forward, Lintz and his partners are working on the creation of HighKey Agency Inc. This is an agency dedicated to managing the social media of high level brands. And recently HighKey Clout Inc. was founded, is the newest company to be established, and has climbed to $10 million in revenue in its first year.

Each of these companies has been formed based on the previous one, meaning that both Lintz and his team work on developing skills, ensuring that the consolidation of his company is a strengthening for the next one.

Persistence is key

For Lintz, persistence is the key element on the road to achieving set goals. He says being persistent has allowed him to find the door and the course to success since his first business project began.

The road has not been easy. During the first two years of HighKey Technology, he and his team did not pay each other a single salary. They considered the expansion of the business as their main purpose and were focused on allocating the money to this objective. By the third year, they were able to recover their investment exponentially.

This is a sign of persistence, but above all of focus. Lintz was able to stay focused on his goal and make the necessary efforts to achieve it. In this way, he invites all business owners to think the same way for their future business. Ensuring that the results will be worthwhile.

Enjoy what you do

"I don't work because I have to. I work because I want to," says Lintz. The young man says he enjoys every aspect of his professional experience. Both the growth and the difficulties have helped him keep up with the times.

He points out, for this reason, the importance of enjoying what you do to the fullest. In this way the achievements will be even more satisfying because you will be involved in the whole process and the efforts you made to reach the end successfully.

He emphasizes that, making planned decisions is one of the most important aspects within his company. The loss of a large amount of money, allowed him to see the need for it. However, he assures that it was more of a lesson than a bad experience because once they strengthened their weaknesses they began to see even greater results.

"There are many challenges every day as an entrepreneur. What is important to remember is to be committed to the long-term vision and to take care of your clients.”

Progressive mindset

For Lintz, the mentality is a determining factor in any undertaking. He indicates that in his case they maintain a progressive mentality, that is to say, that they focus on thinking about the best position to be in front of the opportunities and carry them out.

"Maintaining a positive mentality is the best way to obtain optimal results. Keep future goals in mind when a negative thought arises.”

He assures that hard work, passion and a great market are the three essential elements to achieving proper business scaling. If any of them are missing, you may have weaknesses.

He also applies the concept of not giving up in the face of difficulties, but learning from mistakes and looking at the big picture to get the results you want to achieve and even more.

Currently, Jordan is working in the celebrity giveaway environment. Notable names that HighKey has partnered with include Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Dababy, Trippie Redd, Bella Thorne, Rick Ross, Ryan Garcia, among others. His company is now climbing up to $500,000-$1 million a month. Meanwhile he works with dedication, enjoying what he does, with the goal of being recognized as the top brand expert, taking HighKey to unimaginable heights.