Free Webinar | Sept 29: How to Develop a Winning Go-To Market Strategy

Image credit: Courtesy of ZoomInfo

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the pandemic continues to give a boost to the stay-at-home economy, sales teams have gone completely digital in the pursuit of new clients while traditional marketing channels such as trade shows and conferences are on hold. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business development is an area seeing disruption thanks to mass adoption of this technology. With the data-driven lead generation market benefiting from AI automation megatrends, the opportunity for growth remains massive and is expected to remain in red-hot demand post-Covid -- as proven by the most talked about tech IPO of 2020, ZoomInfo. 

As a subscription-based SaaS platform that sells access to its database of information about business people and companies, ZoomInfo helps sales, marketing and recruiting professionals more quickly identify, target, and convert leads into sales. In the next episode of our C-suite leadership series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar sits down with ZoomInfo co-founder/CEO Henry Schuck, just three months after his company's high-profile IPO (despite the U.S. entering a recession, ZI's stock price surged on its first day of trading, closing nearly 62 percent above its IPO price). Recently named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2020, Schuck will share how the company became the global leader in go-to market intelligence solutions and practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice. Other topics that will be covered include: 

  • How to develop a Go-To Market strategy & revenue-driving sales team from scratch
  • Top mistakes to avoid when building a company from the ground up
  • Best practices for fundraising and M&A
  • The future of data & analytics
  • Measuring workplace culture, employee & organizational performance

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. 

