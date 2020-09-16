Pro Tips For a Wedding During the Pandemic

September 16, 2020 6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all sectors have come to a standstill. Though weddings may not be the priority at this phase, unending postponement is not an option, for all at least. Weddings in India have always been a grand affair. Thanks to the country’s population, more than 900,000 weddings take place per month.

While social distancing practices are vital during the pandemic, incorporating them with a lavish event such as a wedding can be tough. Here are some tips that you can keep in mind while organizing a wedding amid this pandemic.

Return to simpler times

You cannot compromise with one thing and that’s your wedding attire. It should look as dreamy as you are. As the wedding is going to be intimate, you do not have the burden to impress others. This is one good thing about mellow weddings. Pick a wedding outfit that represents you. It should be light enough to make you feel free. For a low-key wedding, you can opt for a toned-down silk or Banarasi saree in any color you want.

“It is a perfect time for us to experiment and personalize experiences. With intimate weddings, seemingly lighter ensembles will be the way forward. Whether it is lighter fabrics like georgettes and chiffons, teeming with intricate mirror work or gota, or heavier fabrics with sparser embroidery, the final choice will be dependent on the wearer’s taste. These days, everything is being ruled by the new age bride. Since wedding ceremonies are a personal affair, brides do not opt for heavily embroidered lehengas. They are happy with bright patterns, colours and minimal embroidery to highlight the prints,” shares designer Abhinav Mishra.

According to Mishra, reusability can be a huge factor in the decision making process. “One can invest in pieces that they can experiment with and wear on different occasions. An ensemble’s versatility determines its demand.”

Jewellery is yet another important part of the whole wedding ensemble. People can opt for more minimal jewellery pieces for a daytime ceremony. “As we move towards intimate weddings and personalised experiences, adorning oneself with jewellery that brings out the best version of oneself is the key. The heart of Indian wedding jewellery lies with a pair of jhumkas because of its versatility. When teamed up with a ring or a pair of kadas, it compliments and completes the look. An understated elegant look with stones, diamonds or pearls is for a modern traditionalist where the stones, diamonds and pearls do all the talking. It is trendsetting and effortless at the same time,” says founder and creative director of Neety Singh Jewellery, Neety Singh.

Choose a spacious venue and luxurious decor

The first clash with weddings and the virus is the number of people a typical wedding tends to have. You can start by choosing open spaces with a larger area to host guests instead of closed air-conditioned rooms. With more space, better social distancing can be practised. Spacious grounds and gardens can be excellent venues to have fresh air and more number of people.

Intimate weddings are visually very impactful if they are well detailed and planned. Customising every minute detail is very important. One can work on beautiful colour palettes, be brave with their choices, smart with their money and extravagant in their detailing. That is going to be the ultimate mantra. It is the time to rethink, restore and conserve.

“I think we will walk towards the road of muted luxury post COVID. Keep the creativity alive. One can work with affordable materials, innovate and recreate with them. It's really the time to reinvent ourselves. For example, while hosting an intimate wedding at one’s residence, it would be very vibrant to create a bazaar theme. Pull out beautiful durries, layer the cushions, play old school games, work on different corners of food stalls, do a pop of flower holi, post your ceremony with all your guests,” says founder and creative director of rani pink and Rani pink gifts, Anika Dhawan.



Dhawan also adds, safety is key, so we suggest certain venues to our clients that practice social distancing and safety norms. If one has the space, we always suggest home weddings as there is nothing more warm and intimate than a lively wedding house!

Safety precautions for wedding guests

Weddings are a hub for close interactions. With a variety of ceremonies, people tend to huddle together at close proximities. Wearing a mask and making them available for all guests is a must. While it might appear rude to check the temperature of the guests at a wedding, a simple booth can be set up with masks and temperature check apparatus at the entrance. After all, a variety of bridal and festive designer masks are being worn as nothing less than a fashion statement these days!

Wedding feast in a pandemic

With guests and venue in place, ‘food’ is the next big concern. With metal cutlery and plates being a norm, a buffet system might not be the best idea for a wedding feast during this pandemic. You can opt for small food packets instead, which can be packed hygienically in advance. It might not seem to be very lavish; however, a neat box of food with dessert and other delicacies can be quite a classy touch.

“Earlier, constant efforts were being made to reduce food wastage. Menus were made less elaborate and more meaningful aimed at reduced wastage. Now, it is also important to reduce human contact and maintain a certain temperature of the food, for this we have live counter display and a chef with all checks in place, safe distance between the food area and guests,” says founder Amaara Farms, Shivan Gupta.

Follow these simple measures to have a safe wedding during this pandemic. Try to keep it a humble affair, but that doesn’t mean it still can’t be a splendid one.