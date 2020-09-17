Find Your Happy Hormones With Actor and Entrepreneur Pooja Bedi

September 17, 2020 3 min read

Started her career as an actress and showed acumen on television, Pooja Bedi is now all set to conquer her passion for wellness with her new holistic venture, Happy soul. It is intrinsically tied with, Pooja's own life journey and tones of research. She was born and bred in a family where spirituality was the key. She grew up around the world of energy and meta sciences. She attended seminars on clinical hypnosis that deals with the conscious mind, the subconscious mind and regression. All this was enchanting for her that she even took up a diploma course in it.

India is abundant in ayurveda, yoga, meditation, holistic wellness, therapists, energy healers, natural and chemical-free skincare, haircare organic foods and more. A more holistic view encompassing mental, emotional, financial, social and spiritual wellness is as important as physical health, is now defined, understood and aspirational.

Wellness seems to be the new buzzword and for good reason. While many verticals such as spas and wellness travel have been affected adversely, others, especially health and wellness products as well as alternative healing modalities such as yoga, meditation, psychotherapy, etc., have seen a massive surge in interest. These techniques have made a quite a difference in people's well being. After her diploma, she always was intrigued to do startup something of her. So, she started her own series of courses for which she took up the name ‘Happy Soul ‘in 2016. She had started doing her own series of courses in reiki, shamanism, magnified healing etc. The kind of response she got was fascinating and most importantly how all that made a difference in people’s lives.

Pooja has dedicated 12 years of life in research and certifications in various fields of healing, wellness sciences and nutrition into creating Happy Soul, a wellness wonderland. Branching into various verticals from a multi-vendor online portal that gives you access to the best in organic and health products and services across the country, as well as retail shops for which franchise models are available, to production of her own range of spices, essential oils, incense and other products under the label Happy Soul. She is now set to expand into other verticals of wellness as well which include a health channel, wellness centres and more.

“I am now set to expand into other verticals of wellness as well which include a health channel, wellness centres and more. The beauty & distinction of Happy Soul is that it caters to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness in all forms. It’s not just the need of the hour, it’s a 6 trillion dollar industry with a phenomenal growth rate, and the future,” says actor and entrepreneur, Pooja Bedi.

Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 outbreak, she has launched a wide range of products such as immunity boosters, organic foods, designer face masks, therapeutic essential oil mixes, purifying incense, natural food wash, chemical-free sanitisers, including herb-based mouth and throat sanitising sprays.