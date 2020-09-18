Lifestyle

All Eyes On Us: Karen Wazen Eyewear

There's a lot to choose from this collection produced in Hong Kong that features retro styles like classic cat eye frames and round glasses reminiscent of The Beatles.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
All Eyes On Us: Karen Wazen Eyewear
Image credit: Karen Wazen

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based Karen Wazen’s eponymous eyewear brand’s new collection is a sight for sore eyes. After all, there’s a lot to choose from this collection produced in Hong Kong that features retro styles like classic cat eye frames and round glasses reminiscent of The Beatles, as well as fashionably futuristic pieces in black, pink, neon, and other colors.

 Karen Wazen eyewear. Source: Karen Wazen

If you’re on the prowl for statement pieces this summer, this brand can certainly be worth your while. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Patek Philippe

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce & Gabbana

Lifestyle

61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read

Lifestyle

11 Unique Spotify Podcasts for Entrepreneurs