All Eyes On Us: Karen Wazen Eyewear

September 18, 2020 1 min read

Dubai-based Karen Wazen’s eponymous eyewear brand’s new collection is a sight for sore eyes. After all, there’s a lot to choose from this collection produced in Hong Kong that features retro styles like classic cat eye frames and round glasses reminiscent of The Beatles, as well as fashionably futuristic pieces in black, pink, neon, and other colors.

Karen Wazen eyewear. Source: Karen Wazen

If you’re on the prowl for statement pieces this summer, this brand can certainly be worth your while.

