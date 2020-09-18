6 Must-Watch Weekend Shows On Netflix

September 18, 2020 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While there is something for everyone on Netflix, there's also a lot of rubbish in the television shows genre that everyone is aware of. What comes in handy is a structured guide to highlight the best television shows on Netflix UK to save you from the mediocre ones. There are hidden gems which are otherwise not so popular, but hold some really good content. In this list, you will come across some interesting must-watch shows that you had no clue about.

Netflix likes to boast about its impressive range of television shows—both original series and some old classics.

In 2020, with more folks staying at home than ever before, Netflix and similar platforms are what have kept us entertained. It is no surprise that the average number of hours spent watching streaming services has skyrocketed this year.

Just one problem still pertains. With so many great series on the platform and many others pouring in, viewers can have a tough time in deciding what to watch. To make this concern go away, we have created this guide of the best television shows but you can find on Netflix.

1. Anne With an E

Netflix’s jaw-dropping adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables series ended with its third and final season in 2020. The gripping story shows Anne Shirley Cuthbert searching for answers about her biological parents and preparing to begin her adult life at Queens College. The third season was much more warming, heartfelt and emotional with Anne going down the road of self-discovery and all that enlightens things about her past taking her to the future. While it was popularly known that this would be the last season of the show, ardent fans really refused for this to be it! With over 13 million tweets flooded Twitter and billboards were carried out protesting the cancellation of the show. This is the kind of enthusiasm that proves what impact the show had. A sure gripping watch.

2. Sense8

Sense8 is another gripping sci-fi combo coming from the academy award-winning directors and writers of The Matrix. In this series, individuals from around the world are linked telekinetically. Strangely being able to feel each other's deepest emotions—pain, fear and love, as they are taken through an unexpected journey. This isn't your run-of-the-mill sci-fi story that we are so used to watching. It explores deeper facets of how people connect through empathy. This beautiful creation shot in more than nine cities has two amazing seasons and one grand finale. While the series is over now, describing filmography truly deserves your attention. Get on-board for a ‘psychy’ experience.

3. The Fall

The Fall is an intriguing BBC crime drama which was recently seen on Netflix. It has three seasons which are now taking the audiences by storm all over again. This psychological thriller based in northern Ireland stars Gillian Anderson as detective superintendent Stella Gibson, both of whom were assigned from the Metropolitan police to catch a much wanted serial killer. The serial killer played by Jamie Dornan is an interesting character sketch on its own. Originally aired between 2013 and 2016 on BBC Two, it has won accolade for the best drama at the National Television Awards for all three series.

4. Love on the Spectrum

Netflix reality shows have been quite the buzz in the recent times. Love on the Spectrum is a unique dating adventure that scores hundred per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. A show following seven young adults on the autism spectrum explores their take on dating, love and relationships. It is truly heartwarming to watch while also offering an important insight into an experience that many people have traditionally not understood. The first season exhibits awkward encounters and beautiful moments that will have you both cringing and smiling and most importantly being enlightened through these journeys.

5. Russian Doll

The Russian Doll is perhaps the best time loop series ever made. Starring Natasha Lyonne as a bitter New York woman, hit by a cab on her birthday starts living the same day over and over again. In the eight quick episodes, viewers go through the heart and hilarity of the show of this girl reliving the same 24 hours.

6. Dear White People

Dear White People is a show set in a progressive and supposedly post ration Ivy League college. With beats of comedy and part drama, the narrative flows with a group of students of color as they experience everyday aggression and slights on a campus filled with white students who claim not to be racist. From aggressive parties to possible security threats, this series explores different situations that black people in this set up are faced with on a daily basis. This is a must watch for all those who seek to understand unconscious biases better and grow above these harmful stereotypes that they might unknowingly hold.