4 Celebrity Beauty Looks that Swept Us Off Our Feet: Recreate Them in Our Style

September 22, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's true that celebrities wear some of the coolest make up looks we'd ever dare to dream up. A lot of the time, that's because they're in the hands of very creative makeup artists, who aren't just helping them with red carpet glam, but off-duty fashion too. A handful of the women below present us with ways to coordinate with on-point make up looks that you would vow to re-create.

Colour Me, Please?

Source: @aliaabhatt, Instagram of Alia Bhatt

With a splash of golden resting on the eyes, it is the colour that yearns for an experiment. Take hints from the finest actors in the industry, Alia Bhatt and invest in everything gold. Finish off the look with a bold eyeliner (winged is passe’, we feel). Colour your cheeks and let the lips sport a subtle hue. Key trick is always to not to go overboard and let the eyes do the talking this time.

The Dark night

Source: @madhuridixitnene, Instagram of Madhuri Dixit Nene

Dark lips, shimmer on the cheek, long lashes and a red dress are certainly the call of the hour. For a breezy evening, let a darker shade sit on your lips. Make sure your eyes glitter like our 90’s DhakDhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene as seen on the red carpet at IIFA Awards last year to make sure to hit the right spots for a smooth ride.

Dreamy lavender

Source: @deepikapadukone, Instagram of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s choice of outfit has always swept away the red carpet but in this one the actress chose to stick with her usual nude makeup, we loved the shimmery purple eye shadow detailing on the outer corner of her eyes. Fluttery curled up lashes, a nude lipstick and a slicked-back bun completed her look. We say, take a cue and invest in a highlighter and bronzer that let your skin define and shine like a million dollar bucks.

Top Knot ‘ch’

Source: @saraalikhan95, Instagram of Sara Ali Khan

Tinted lips and brushed eyebrows, isn’t it a winning combo? We think so. This month promise yourself to invest in everything that makes a mark in that department ad make heads turn. It’s time for big eyes and fake lashes come to your rescue. Minimal makeup and the top knot made Sara look a notch higher. Don’t forget to get the desired lift with a perfect mascara to finish it off.