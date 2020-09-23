Apple Online Stores: Now Playing in India

September 23, 2020 3 min read

On September 23, 2020, Apple launched the Apple Store online in India. For the first time, all Apple products have been made available to customers all over the country at one place. Apple operations having been in action for over two decades in India now, issues with customer care and accessibility have always been spoken about.

The Apple India Online Store has been made available both in English and Hindi where customers can now make direct purchases. Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and people, Deirdre O’Brien, gladly stated, “We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

The wait is over

In the testing times of COVID-19, when store visits are scarce, Apple India Online is here to offer customers with the best services. No more relying on third-party e-commerce sites to get your Apple products. The online store is now on air, with a full range of products. Customers can access much desired support and guidance while making their purchases as well as avail customer support for their existing products.

At par with the world

Now, at par with other places where Apple renders local services, buyers can also access financing options and trade-in programes for their purchases. Apple for students made Mac and iPads available at special prices with added discounts on various accessories and add-ons.

The AppleCare+ helpdesk support can also be accessed online for technical support, warranty checks and additional coverage under AppleCare.

A number of local developers have also contributed to some applications such as the AI-based Wysa and the YogiFi app for mental health support and real-time yoga made possible through machine learning—all while staying at home. This speaks clearly of Apple’s initiative to truly bring in ideas of Indian developers and power a system of innovation and support through the country.

Festivities are in order

For the coming festive season in India, the Apple store plans to bring in signature gift wraps and personalized engravings for iPads and AirPods. You can avail a personalization in text in a number of languages including English, Gujarati, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Creative sessions for photography and music, under “Today at Apple” are also to be held in October to pump up the festivities. It can be said that Apple is also desi now!

Health first

Apple is emphasizing on prompt shipping with contactless delivery to reinforce social distancing norms. A verbal confirmation will be put into practice instead of a written signature for the delivery of products.

Having set foot in India, the Online Store is receiving much appreciation. We can only imagine what will be in “Store” in the future!