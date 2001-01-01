Growth Strategies

Food Fight

Staying healthy on the road is a battle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How hard is it to eat healthy on the road? For many travelers, it's almost impossible. Take airline food, for example. A spring 2000 study by online health site eFit suggests it's healthier to consume a McDonald's Big Mac, french fries and a strawberry sundae than to eat most airline dinners. Although the airline industry says it's working hard to upgrade its in-flight menus, health-food advocates remain unhappy. "In many cases, the new meals are fattier and saltier than the ones they're replacing," says John Banzhaf III, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University.

Not so, says Bob Rosar, corporate executive chef for airline caterer Gate Gourmet Division Americas in Memphis, Tennessee. "We're seeing a real increase in the quality of the food. Ten years ago, airlines were [reputed to serve] a lot of 'mystery' food full of starch and fats and covered in gravy. Now we hardly see a chicken breast with skin anymore," says Rosar. "Airlines are more health-conscious than they've ever been."

Even so, taken together with roadside fast-food joints and room-service menus, staying healthy while traveling is a big challenge. The following tips should help:

Order a special meal. Vegetarian meals or fruit plates often not only taste better than what everyone else in coach class is served but are also healthier.

Bring your own food. Whether you're taking a long road trip, staying at a hotel for a few days or flying, consider a stop at the grocery store beforehand.

Eat selectively. Skip fatty items like butter, and leave the dessert where you found it. Be picky when the beverage cart comes by: Choose bottled water or seltzer over soda or an alcoholic beverage.

Don't eat at all. Sometimes, chowing down while on the move upsets your stomach anyway, so why not wait until you've come to a complete standstill?

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?