Road Notes

New services from Midwest Express Airlines, Marriott and Thrifty Car Rental
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Midwest Express Airlines has started new nonstop jet service between Indianapolis and Boston.

Marriott will begin offering high-speed Internet access service in more than 250 Marriott, Renaissance and Courtyard hotels outside the continental United States.

Thrifty Car Rental has become a partner in the US Airways Dividend Miles program. Passengers on US Airways flights may now collect miles when they rent Thrifty cars.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


