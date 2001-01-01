Road Notes
New services from Midwest Express Airlines, Marriott and Thrifty Car Rental
Midwest Express Airlines has started new nonstop jet service between Indianapolis and Boston.
Marriott will begin offering high-speed Internet access service in more than 250 Marriott, Renaissance and Courtyard hotels outside the continental United States.
Thrifty Car Rental has become a partner in the US Airways Dividend Miles program. Passengers on US Airways flights may now collect miles when they rent Thrifty cars.
