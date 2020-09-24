News and Trends

Mark Cuban Says All American Households Should Get a $1,000 Stimulus Check Every 2 Weeks for 2 Months

He reiterated his support for Americans receiving a $1,000 direct payment every two weeks for two months, and they'd have 10 days to spend the cash.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mark Cuban Says All American Households Should Get a $1,000 Stimulus Check Every 2 Weeks for 2 Months
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says the federal government should provide every household in America with a $1,000 stimulus check every two weeks for the next two months.

In an interview with CNBC, Cuban urged Congress to pass another economic aid package to prop up individuals and businesses in dire straits, saying "we need at as much now as we did" at the onset of the pandemic.

Cuban initially proposed a second wave of direct payments in mid-May, shortly after House Democrats passed a broad spending package containing the measure. He told the outlet he still thought it should be carried out "the same way" with families having only 10 days to spend the federal cash, arguing it would boost spending and better assist businesses.

The Dallas Mavericks team owner previously elaborated on his proposal.

"I don't care what they spend it on," Cuban told KNX 1070 News Radio earlier this year. "It could be candy, it could be rent, it could be their mortgage, it could be anything they deem necessary or that they want."

Cuban's idea differs from what Congress enacted in the CARES Act in March since it has no income threshold, meaning everyone would receive a government check. Lawmakers and President Donald Trump authorized a wave of direct $1,200 payments for individuals earning up to $75,000 a year, plus $500 for each dependent child.

Related: When Will My Next Stimulus Check Arrive? (Updated)

The cash amount diminished until phasing out for those making above $99,000. Married couples earning up to $150,000 a year also qualified for the full payment.

The Treasury Department and IRS distributed nearly 153 million stimulus payments this year, according to the Peter Peterson Foundation. The program carried a $292 billion price tag.

Experts say an income threshold helps target the federal money toward individuals and families struggling to stay afloat amid the crisis. Not implementing a phase-out would significantly increase the cost of a second round of stimulus checks, which may trigger opposition from Republicans wary of the mounting national debt — and add another hurdle toward a bipartisan agreement.

Stimulus negotiations remain deadlocked as Republicans and Democrats remain $1 trillion apart in their spending proposals. In recent days, the looming Supreme Court nomination fight to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court has absorbed much of Congress' attention, and there's been little movement on another stimulus package.

Both parties are bitterly divided on the amount of state aid and unemployment benefits that should be included in another coronavirus relief bill.

A "skinny" $650 billion stimulus package from the GOP was blocked by Democrats earlier this month, who attacked it as "emaciated" and inadequate to address the twin public health and economic crises. They're calling for at least $2.2 trillion in additional spending.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Even LinkedIn Has Stories Now

News and Trends

Gloria Gaynor Follows Up Viral TikTok Handwashing Video With "I Will Survive" Face Masks

News and Trends

Twitter Is Testing Audio DMs