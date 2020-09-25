Coronavirus

Mexico presents an increase in positivity of COVID-19

In a conference Hugo López-Gatell commented that this value had increased two percentage points.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Mexico had an increase of two percentage points in COVID-19 positivity, going from 37 to 39 percent.
  • The Secretary of Health reported that there are 715,457 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, 84,348 suspects and 34,223 estimated active cases, and at the end of the epidemiological week 37 reported 75,439 deaths.

The Secretary for Prevention and Health Promotion , Hugo López-Gatell, reported at a press conference that Mexico had an increase of two percentage points in COVID-19 positivity, going from 37 to 39 percent.

The official commented that this promotion was not a cause for alert, but that it was important to be aware that it occurred. Likewise, he explained that the Aztec country reached its percentage peak in week 29 when a positivity rate of 57 percent was recorded, which subsequently decreased until this last report.

The Secretary of Health reported that there are 715,457 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 , 84,348 suspects and 34,223 estimated active cases and at the end of the epidemiological week 37 reported 75,439 deaths.

On the other hand, in the same conference, the Dr. was questioned about the meeting that Coca-Cola executives had with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And the official said that there is economic dependence of some countries on these industries, but that this should not lead us to assume that their products are not harmful.

