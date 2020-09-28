Amazon Extends Support To Artisans and Weavers By Launching Handicrafts Mela

September 28, 2020 3 min read

As we near the festive season, brands and e-commerce platforms are gearing up with mega sales and campaigns to grab consumer’s attention. In a similar feat, Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘Handicrafts Mela’ wherein customers will be able to explore and buy handicraft products from over 270 categories of art and crafts forms.

Scheduled between September 26 and October 10, the virtual mela (fair) will help customers explore handicraft products from artisans and weavers across the country. The company in a statement said that around eight lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 karigar sellers along with 17 Government Emporiums will showcase their items in the fair. Government emporiums that will participate in the event include Tantuja, Harit Khadi and Tribes India along with national level artisan organisations like Craftmark and Dastakari Haat Samiti.

Customers will be able to discover and purchase across sections like handcrafts home decor, handmade toys and kitchen items, among others and can explore unique products from different states, such as Sambalpuri from Odisha or Dhokra craft from Chhattisgarh.

Commenting on the business opportunity this mela will present to artisans and weavers who have been hit by Covid-19, Pranav Bhasin, director - MSME and seller experience, Amazon India said “Exhibitions and melas have been the primary avenues through which Karigars have been able to reach their customers. However, as these on ground events have been brought to a grinding halt, the online marketplace has emerged as an avenue that these sellers can leverage to reach customers across the country during the festive season. Through a virtual Handicrafts Mela, Amazon India aims to generate consumer demand for arts and crafts that reflect the cultural heritage of the country.”

In 2016, the e-commerce behemoth had launched the Karigar program to expand its Indian crafts product category. Till date, Amazon India has on boarded over 3,000 master weavers co-operatives, artisans and government organizations to sell online. The company claims that the program has benefited over eight lakh individuals from 22 states.

In July this year, the company also kickstarted a ten week long ‘Stand for Handmade’ initiative aimed at reviving the businesses of karigars. The initiative, claims the company, nearly doubles the sales of karigar sellers from across the country.

“Considering the success witnessed by sellers through previous sale events and initiatives we rolled out, we’re optimistic about the positive impact that Handicrafts Mela will have in the lives of lakhs of artisans and weavers from across the country,” Bhasin added.