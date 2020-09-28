5 Earpods That You Should Look Into Before Buying One

September 28, 2020 3 min read

It isn’t a surprise that earpods are quite the rage in these times. Great battery life, hands-free, speech recognition – what more can one ask for? Starting with the popular Apple AirPods, many brands have come up with their own versions of wireless earpods with similar features. While Apple might not be best suited to everyone’s budget and taste, we have come up with a healthy comparison of 5 best AirPods that you must look into before you end up buying one.

Apple Airpods

The classic Apple AirPods are widely known as second generation AirPods with better sound and a variety of features. Compatible with iOS devices they pitch an even-handed sound quality which is highly refined. With a battery life of 5 hours accompanied by a faultless wireless technology, this is the latest favourite of many. If you’re comfortable investing Rs.16,499 for these AirPods, you surely will experience a premium and reliable tech in these highly evolved headphones.

U&I Truly Wireless

The U&I Bass Twins are wireless stereo ear buds with Bluetooth support and Hi-Fi acoustic sound quality. Extremely comfortable to wear and self-adjusting, these support a battery life of up to 8 hours and an excellent wireless range. With its ergonomic design and authentic sound quality they are priced at Rs. 3499 and are great for on the go.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

These are premium earpods with an excellent sound quality and all-rounder appeal. Compatible over both iOS and Android devices they connect through Bluetooth and provide an amazing noise cancellation even without music on. These are premium for their extraordinary battery life of up to 7 hours which is more than one could need! With a polished sound and lightweight structure they retail at Rs. 24,990.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Supported over Android as well as iOS platforms the Sony WF-1000XM3 are hands down the best alternative to use with Apple devices feature-wise! With full Bluetooth connectivity and an effective noise cancellation, it renders a battery life of up to 6 hours. The battery life is truly impressive in use with any device. With rhythmic and entertaining, top-notch sound quality and a modern sporty look these are light weight and at true value for money at Rs. 19,100!

Bose SoundSport Free

If sports and music go hand-in-hand for you then these Bose earpods are made for you. These are well-build in-ear pods with a full-bodied sound functionality. They support an average battery life of up to 5 hours which seem to be more than enough for sports enthusiasts on the go. The highlight of these earpods is the deep and powerful bass that also gives an even tonal balance. It retails at Rs. 18,990 and is a little towards the weightier side, which is a personal preference of many.

Final Words

Whether you pick the classic Apple AirPods or perhaps other ones with distinctive looks and sound qualities, try to remember your use case. Are you looking for earpods for listening to music on a jog perhaps ones that are more lightweight or is a bass sound quality your priority? These are some quick questions that can help you find the right match. So, which earpods do you lean towards? We hope you find your best pick!