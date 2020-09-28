TikTok still alive in US, judge suspends Trump veto
- The resolution came after a telephone hearing on Sunday.
- Nichols issued a temporary injunction that the ban will not go into effect at the request of the app.
Federal Judge Carl Nichols suspended this Sunday, September 27, the veto imposed by the United States government on TikTok , an application of short videos, in which downloads from said platform in the United States would be prohibited.
Nichols issued a temporary court order that the ban will not go into effect at the request of the application this Sunday. So far the reasons that led the judge to make this decision are unknown. However, it refused to extend the blockade that will take place in November.
Photo: GettyImages
The resolution came after a telephone hearing on Sunday, in which Nichols heard from TikTok's attorney, John Hall, who alleged a possible violation of freedom of expression and national security.
The lawyer claims that TikTok functions as a new public square where people share different opinions, so closing it would be like closing the doors to a public forum. He also explained that the veto would prevent access to automatic security updates to users who already have the application installed.