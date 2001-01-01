Certifiable

What all those fancy-schmancy tech certificates really mean
January 2001

All the different technology certifications out there can make even a tech-savvy entrepreneur dizzy. According to Gary Clark of Galton Technologies, a Provo, Utah, firm that helps companies build certification programs, there are about 200 software and hardware vendor certification programs today.

But Clark aims to help. Galton Technologies offers a free publication, Building Certification Programs Planning Guide, which explains certification programs and what certified employees learn. Clark advises employers to look for certifications from established vendors. "Good programs establish a firm foundation for the jobs they're certifying," he says. "A certification is more than just a piece of paper. It's a validation of somebody's ability to work and [provide] IT solutions."

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market