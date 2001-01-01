Animating Your Business

A real "Mickey Mouse" B school

January 1, 2001

Don't have time to develop hundreds of ways to creatively manage your business? Well, Disney, through its Disney Institute, does it for you. Its new Professional Development Program aims at helping entrepreneurs foster creative cultures in their own businesses.

"Entrepreneurs are innovative, and we help them think creatively to generate ideas that develop products and services," explains Larry Lynch, director of business development at the Disney Institute.

For $2,895, business owners can participate in the three-and-a-half-day "Disney Approach to Managing for Creativity and Innovation" program and go behind the scenes of the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to see "Cast Members" (Disney parlance for employees) use their Disney-minded ingenuity.

Says Lynch, "Every company needs a creative process, and sharing the Disney practices can help a company of any size."

