Finance

How Joe Biden's Tax Plan Could Affect Small-Business Owners

This attorney and certified public accountant breaks down the Democratic nominee's small-business policies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Author, Attorney and CPA
home menu_book
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In advance of the first presidential debate, it's important to know how each candidate might affect the lifestyle and livelihood of small-business owners and people with side hustles. In order to do that, you need to be able to find a source you trust who can give you the facts. CPA and attorney Mark Kohler attempts to do just that in this video, by breaking down how Joe Biden intends to implement taxes if elected. 

Previously, Entrepreneur explained President Donald Trump's tax strategies and their effects on the economy, and many of us are familiar with two of his signature pieces of financial governance during his first term: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which lowered taxes for most of the country, and The CARES Act, the bill designed for Covid stimulus which Kohler has covered extensively.

So, to better understand how the Democratic and Republican nominees differ on tax policy, Kohler spends 40 minutes in this video explaining the policies and emphases Biden prefers, as well as how those policies might affect your community and your bottom line.

Click play to watch the full video and learn more about how Joe Biden's tax plan could impact you and your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
What Your CPA Isn't Telling You

What Your CPA Isn't Telling You

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Fintech Opportunities For Entrepreneurs Beyond 2020

Finance

10 Reasons Ethereum Needs to Be on Your Radar

Finance

The Digital Dollar's Global Potential For Entrepreneurship