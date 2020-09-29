How Joe Biden's Tax Plan Could Affect Small-Business Owners

September 29, 2020 2 min read

In advance of the first presidential debate, it's important to know how each candidate might affect the and livelihood of small-business owners and people with side hustles. In order to do that, you need to be able to find a source you trust who can give you the facts. CPA and attorney Mark Kohler attempts to do just that in this video, by breaking down how intends to implement if elected.

Previously, Entrepreneur explained President Donald Trump's tax strategies and their effects on the economy, and many of us are familiar with two of his signature pieces of financial governance during his first term: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which lowered taxes for most of the country, and The CARES Act, the bill designed for Covid stimulus which Kohler has covered extensively.

So, to better understand how the Democratic and Republican nominees differ on tax policy, Kohler spends 40 minutes in this video explaining the policies and emphases Biden prefers, as well as how those policies might affect your community and your bottom line.

Click play to watch the full video and learn more about how Joe Biden's tax plan could impact you and your business.