Plan On Failing

When your employees screw up-and they will-how should you deal with it?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What happens when someone in your organization makes a mistake? Do people trip all over themselves trying to cast blame or do they fix the problem and move on? In The Accountability Revolution: Achieve Breakthrough Results in Half the Time! (IMPAQ Publishing), author Mark Samuel recommends "recovery planning"-concentrating on correcting problems rather than punishing culprits.

Samuel says you should create an environment of safety, not comfort. Comfortable workers are unlikely to be creative, take risks or try new things, because that would make them uncomfortable. By contrast, employees who feel safe can embrace change without fear of punishment if they make mistakes.

Many people operate with the belief that being perfection-oriented optimizes performance, but that's a myth, Samuel explains. The reality: Being recovery-oriented optimizes performance. Emphasizing perfection creates paralysis and delays action; and when a problem occurs, the organization isn't equipped to handle it.

Outside the business world, recovery systems are standard procedure, says Samuel. Sports teams practice recovery plays for those inevitable times when players drop the ball. Theater companies have recovery systems in place in case someone forgets a line or the set malfunctions. Medical teams know what they'll do if something goes wrong during a procedure.

Recovery systems lead to greater accountability, Samuel insists, because people feel safer taking action, and action keeps organizations growing and flourishing.

Jacquelyn Lynn left the corporate world more than 14 years ago and has been writing about business and management from her home office in Winter Park, Florida, ever since.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market