Stress Management in Startups in the Post-pandemic Culture

September 30, 2020

Every startup story has one brilliant idea, a few hardworking employees and a lot of stress working for it! From the core of the idea itself to the market adaptability of the product – nothing is certain in the entrepreneurial world. In these rough post-pandemic times, these uncertainties have grown exponentially as the consumer behaviors have shifted in ways that previous researches cannot determine with acceptable precision. Coupled with the geographical disparity of the effects of the pandemic, the markets have further broken down into smaller targets and saturated niches. Where survival maybe the focus of some consumer groups, revival maybe the focus of others. Due to such disparities, everyone, from the marketing team to the finance department in an organization, is working on possibilities and estimations. This has further increased the ever feared ‘Startup stress’ in nascent organizations.

Impact of stress

This stress not only affects the mental, emotional and physical well-being of the individuals, but also the organization as a whole. Such stressful environments may lead to disagreements amongst colleagues, strained employee-employer relationships, delays in organizational works, breach of discipline codes, etc. The most impact of this uncertain environment is however on the mental health of the founder. Depression, anxiety, and mood disorders all actively work to undermine founder performance. They often offer to burnout, co-founder conflict, toxic company culture, increased employee turnover, an inability to hire top talent, failure to “show up” for important meetings and pitches, and poor decision making in general. According to Noam Wasserman at HBS, 65 percent of failed startups fail for avoidable reasons like co-founder conflict. All of these experiences are exacerbated when founders are in a time of high mental and emotional strain.

Tackling stress at organizational and individual level

Hence, the first step for business revival, especially for startups is to effectively manage stress. The solution lies in the roots of the problem. While some pressure is inevitable for performance of the employees, the notion of combined strength needs to be emphasized – now more than ever. The second thing that needs to be battled is the fear of failure. The company needs to recount its advantages collectively and optimistically to improve the morale of the employees. Also, the employees should not feel isolated in the revival process. They should feel like they are working to prove the company to the world, and not prove themselves to the company. And lastly, any anxiety issues of the individual employees should be tackled with care, and if required professionally – through therapy, support groups, etc.

As far as the founder is concerned, there is a very important syndrome that is found in almost every startup founder. Once that syndrome is overcome, then only the full efficiency of the founder as well as the company can be achieved. It is popularly called as the ‘I am my company’ syndrome and it blurs the line between the company and its founder. The founder becomes over-invested in the company while trying to be aware of every little detail – even though he may have a big team working under him. The founder loses the sense of himself and starts analyzing every up and down in the company as a reflection of his personal abilities – and not the result of the business environment. In the face of the social distancing measures needed in our COVID-19 crisis, many entrepreneur psychotherapies are growing online out of necessity. They help businesses and individuals to overcome stress to fully realize their potentials.

Advantages Of Online Therapy

People may feel comfortable talking to friends and family about physical health care issues. However, they may not feel the same discussing mental health concerns that are just as important. Online access makes it easier to overcome the stigma that has historically been attaching to mental health issues.

Easy Accessibility At Physical and Remote Limitations

Online therapy offers a path to mental health data and treatment to Entrepreneurs in rural or remote areas. Having to drive long distances and take significant time out of a busy schedule to seek therapy can burden many people in need of help. Online therapy gives approachability to individuals who are disabled or housebound. Mobility can be a big problem when it comes to reaching mental health care. A therapist practicing out of their own home, for example, may not be set up to accommodate all potential clients.

Convenience and Affordability

Online therapy is usually relatively affordable and convenient. As you will be attending therapy sessions online in the comfort of your own home, you can often program your therapy sessions for times that are the most suitable for you.

Now, many states require insurance providers to cover online therapy just as they would regular therapy assemblies. Contact your insurance company to learn more about how your policy will cover e-therapy treatments.

Therapists who only treat sufferers online likely have fewer overhead costs, such as renting office space. Therefore, online therapists can often offer affordable treatment options for those who are not covered by health insurance.

Teletherapy can be a relevant tool to help people learn more about psychological health. Even if someone feels like their mental well-being is powerful, online therapy can help them grow psychologically healthier. They can learn extra about health behaviors and coping strategies that will lead to more efficiency and productivity.