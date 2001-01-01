Web Site

Find out how you can be a profitable company and still be environmentally conscious.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Environmentalism and business profitability can go hand in hand. That's the guiding credo at this site, where you find list of clean companies and dirty ones, tips on operating your business while respecting the environment and more. A "Mentor Center" hooks you up with businesses and individuals that can help you raise your environmental effectiveness, while a "Business Toolbox" provides more than 100 reports on key environmental issues (recycling, water conservation and the like). A stop here is guaranteed to raise your awareness about businesses can to help the environment-without hurting the bottom line.

