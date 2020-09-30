September 30, 2020 4 min read

With the presence of COVID-19 throughout the world , and the need to carry out drastic measures such as quarantine, the lifestyle that most of us Mexicans had, was affected overnight. One of the aspects that was hit the most was the work, therefore, the financial issue.

A large number of companies had the need to cut their staff, and many others do not know how long they will be able to survive this situation. This makes many people wonder what will happen if they lose their job.

In Mexico, the pandemic has left a balance of 1,113,677 formal jobs lost in the first half of 2020, as a result of the effects derived from the health emergency, social distancing measures and the stoppage of economic activities.

If you find yourself (or think you could find yourself) in a similar situation, or simply want to generate more income, I share 5 ways to earn money from home:

1. Affiliate Marketing

There are digital platforms that offer you a commission for recommending and selling courses or books that you have taken. That is, you took a course on that platform, you recommend it to your acquaintances and friends, and if someone of them signs up for that course, the platform generates a commission per enrollee. You can try Click Bank, I recommend it.

2. Ebooks

Writing an ebook can also earn you royalties, and you don't have to make it 1,000 pages. If you are an expert on a topic and can share that knowledge, surely this option can work for you. Similarly, in the Amazon Kindle store, you can give yourself ideas for ebooks and sell them right there, Amazon even gives you up to 70% of sales in royalties.

3. Services on demand

It may sound a bit strange to you, but due to the quarantine, many people no longer want to go out to the supermarket or to the market, and they are ordering everything at home. And I have noticed that there are people or even neighbors who are offering super service or homemade food at home. Of course, these are people who are less vulnerable to COVID-19 (that is, if you suffer from a chronic disease or if you are someone in the elderly, please do not expose yourself). But you could run small errands among your neighbors or people in your community.

4. Advertising

If you are a more technological person and involved with social networks, if you have a website or networks that have good visitor traffic, you can choose to promote brands on your website, your blog or on YouTube, and charge for advertising them.

5. Membership site

Although this is a more elaborate option, I would like to share it with you, as it has worked wonderfully for me.

Currently, the physical world is migrating to the online world, and with the COVID-19 issue, the online trend is at its best. For this reason it is the best time for you to have your own membership site. That is, you will have a platform with content that charges month after month for access. On your membership site, you can offer services and products, and it will generate recurring income.

Not all options are for everyone, take what works best for you and explore how you can execute and plan it so that you can generate income from home.

Remember that this is not the zombie apocalypse, it is simply a change in the economic cycle that was accompanied by a pandemic.

This will pass, just focus on staying positive and finding solutions.