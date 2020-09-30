space

NASA schedules first operational flight of Crew Dragon for Halloween

SpaceX Crew-1 will take four astronauts to the ISS.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NASA schedules first operational flight of Crew Dragon for Halloween
Image credit: NASA vía Engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Engadget

NASA and SpaceX have set a new launch date for the first operational crewed flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft : October 31. The SpaceX Crew-1 mission follows the company's successful Demo-2 test flight, which brought astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS). It was the first manned flight to launch from US soil since the last space shuttle mission on July 8, 2011. That mission returned to Earth with Behnken and Hurley in August, a couple of months after they headed to the ISS. in a Crew Dragon.

The company and the agency were originally targeting a release on October 23. They decided to move it a few days later to give ground and station crews more time to prepare and check for problems after a Soyuz launch on October 14 and a Soyuz departure from the ISS on October 21. NASA explained in an announcement:

“The new target date will misconfigure the launch and arrival of Crew-1 for upcoming Soyuz launch and landing operations. This additional time is necessary to ensure the closure of all open work, both on the ground and aboard the station, prior to the arrival of Crew-1. The increased spacing will also provide a good opportunity for additional testing to isolate the leak in the station atmosphere, if necessary. SpaceX continues to advance preparations for the Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket, and the adjusted date allows teams additional time to complete open work prior to launch. "

The mission will bring NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as JAXA's Soichi Noguchi, to the ISS. There it will remain for six months. SpaceX delivered the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for this flight to Cape Canaveral in Florida in August. The capsule will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Halloween around 2:40 a.m. Eastern time.

NASA says it is in the final stages of data reviews necessary for the company's certification after Demo-2. It will air a series of media briefings to provide updates on the certification process and to discuss the Crew-1 mission beginning September 29 at 11am ET.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Pentagon's UFO Program May Make Some Findings Public

Science

A 15-Year-Old From Quebec Bested Indiana Jones and Discovered an Ancient Mayan City Without Leaving Home

SpaceX

Watch: SpaceX's Third Attempt to Land a Rocket at Sea Ends in Flames