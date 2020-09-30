Burger King 'mocks' McDonald's and responds to its ignored customers

September 30, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

"Customer service should be fit for a king," says Burger King.

In order to improve its customer service, Burger King in Denmark launched a campaign called Whopper Reply , which consists of sending coupons redeemable for its famous hamburger to those customers who have been ignored by their McDonald’s 'friends'.

"Customer service should be fit for a king and while we are not perfect, we do our best to help everyone even our old friends," says the fast food company in a video posted on YouTube on September 23.

The audiovisual material shows comments from McDonald's social networks, in which customers angry or dissatisfied with an incomplete order, waiting time or poor service have complained and have not received a response.

In a Facebook post, the brand labels McDonald's, saying "it's not spam, we're just trying to help." The company promises to deliver this coupon within 48 hours.