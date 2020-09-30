Burger King

Burger King 'mocks' McDonald's and responds to its ignored customers

Whopper Reply is a campaign that the fast food brand will use to give hamburgers to those consumers who have not received a response.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Burger King &#39;mocks&#39; McDonald&#39;s and responds to its ignored customers
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • "Customer service should be fit for a king," says Burger King.

In order to improve its customer service, Burger King in Denmark launched a campaign called Whopper Reply , which consists of sending coupons redeemable for its famous hamburger to those customers who have been ignored by their McDonald’s 'friends'.

"Customer service should be fit for a king and while we are not perfect, we do our best to help everyone even our old friends," says the fast food company in a video posted on YouTube on September 23.

The audiovisual material shows comments from McDonald's social networks, in which customers angry or dissatisfied with an incomplete order, waiting time or poor service have complained and have not received a response.

In a Facebook post, the brand labels McDonald's, saying "it's not spam, we're just trying to help." The company promises to deliver this coupon within 48 hours.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Burger King

Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year

Burger King

Burger King Pulled an Ad Showing People Eating Its Vietnamese Burger With Oversized Chopsticks After It Was Called Racist

Burger King

Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video