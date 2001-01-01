Free general legal information

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Go ahead, call your lawyer-and be prepared to cough up $100 or more for a short conversation. The Web cannot answer every legal question-you still need personalized , professional counsel at times-but when your hunting for general information, a fast stop at a legal Web site is a smart, pennywise step. One of the best of this breed is Geolaws, a portal that collects information from many legal sites and presents it all in a easy-to use format. A real plus here: Click a few buttons, and you'll find places where you can ask questions in real time and get free answers.