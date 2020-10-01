Uber will ask you for a selfie to confirm that you wear a mask

October 1, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The application mobility company Uber presented a new function that forces users who have previously received reports for not wearing face masks to take a selfie in order to make their next trip.

According to a statement from the firm, feedback from drivers will help make the use of the platform safer on subsequent trips.

Animation: Uber

This implementation was initially made for driver partners in May of this year and since then there have been confirmations throughout Latin America thanks to this technology. Uber indicates that, in less than 0.6% of the trips, a report has been presented informing that one of the parties did not carry this protection.

In the following video you can see the campaign with which Uber seeks to demonstrate the operation of the technology and reminds both drivers and users that they can cancel the trip if the other party is not wearing a mask.

Additionally, Uber reported that it will continue to reimburse driver partners for their purchases of sanitizers and protective materials for the remainder of the year. It has also opened Sanitation Centers in four cities in the country - Tijuana, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City - where drivers who use the app can take their vehicles to be sanitized at a preferential price, as well as receive a kit of protection elements personal.

“In Uber without a mask there is no trip, and we mean it. We all have a shared responsibility to help keep our community safe and healthy. Medical experts agree that wearing a mask can help decrease the spread of COVID-19 , which is why we have made it a requirement for everyone who uses the app and developed this confirmation technology for both driver partners and users. ”, Stated Gretta González, General Director of shared trips in Mexico in a press report.

