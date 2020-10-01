Leadership lessons

Free Webinar | Oct 13: How the World's Largest Social Network for Neighborhoods Grew Explosively Fast

Join Sarah Friar, CEO of NextDoor, and hear her incredible journey that took her from a small Irish village to the mines of Ghana to her current role -- and all the lessons she learned along the way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Oct 13: How the World's Largest Social Network for Neighborhoods Grew Explosively Fast
Image credit: Courtesy of Nextdoor

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced people around the globe to isolate at home, millions flocked to the world's largest private social network for neighborhoods — Nextdoor — to exchange helpful information, goods and services. The number of active users increased 80 percent each week between February to March as people looked to connect more, like offering to pick up groceries or medicine for neighbors, to share supplies, or walk people's dogs -- and even intel on where to find scarce items like toilet paper. The hyperlocal app continues to play an increasingly important role in the community, as does CEO Sarah Friar’s leadership for the fast-growing organization. As a former executive at Salesforce and CFO of Square during its highly publicized IPO, she's an expert at managing sudden growth. In the next episode of our webinar series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Friar about the incredible journey that took her from a small Irish village to the mines of Ghana to her current role -- and all the lessons she learned along the way. Other topics include:

  • Navigating user hyper-growth and strategy during the pandemic
  • Driving monetization with responsibility and purpose
  • Maintaining workplace culture in global offices while working remotely
  • Corporate leadership’s role in diversifying the workplace and boardroom
  • How to expand long-term customer loyalty and grow a community-driven platform

Register Now

Prior to joining Nextdoor as CEO in 2018, Sarah Friar served as CFO at Square, SVP of Finance & Strategy at Salesforce, and lead software analyst and Business Unit Leader at Goldman Sachs, as well as leadership positions at McKinsey. Sarah sits on the boards of Walmart and Slack, and is co-founder of Ladies Who Launch, a network that mentors and inspires women entrepreneurs and business owners.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership lessons

Free On-Demand Webinar: How ZoomInfo Developed a Winning Go-To-Market Strategy

Leadership lessons

Free On-Demand Webinar: Warby Parker co-CEO on Building a Socially-Conscious Global Brand worth $3B

Leadership lessons

Free On-Demand Webinar: NerdWallet CEO Shares How He Grew an $800 Investment into a $500M Company