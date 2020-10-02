Picture This: Sony Alpha 7S III

October 2, 2020 1 min read

The Sony Alpha 7S III is a mirrorless camera suitable for both hobbyists and professionals. It features a brand new 12.1MP back-illuminated full frame image sensor with ultra-high sensitivity and a host of impressive video recording capabilities.

Its heat dissipating mechanism and dual slot relay recording gives you over one hour of 4K 60p movie shooting. The improved autofocus system, touch screen interface, and side flip LCD screen combined makes Alpha 7S III the ultimate creative tool for professional photographers.

Sony Alpha 7S III. Source: Sony.

It features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots, which enables high write-and-read speed while keeping the camera compact in size. Sony’s advanced Real-time Eye AF improves detection performance by 30%, and you can activate Real-time tracking by simply touching the subject on the screen, which rotates sideways, up, and down.

It is also the first Alpha series E-mount body to feature a side-opening vari-angle rear screen, perfect for capturing gimbal-mounted shots and complicated angles. Regardless of your skill level, Alpha 7S III allows you to capture professional quality videos and photos.

