South Summit will turn Madrid into the world capital of entrepreneurship

The 2020 edition of the meeting will be omnichannel and will be held from October 6 to 8.
Image credit: Cortesía de South Summit

4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The event co-organized by IE University will bring together the 100 most promising startups in the world, including 6 from Latin America
  • The 2020 edition of the meeting will be omnichannel and will be held from October 6 to 8 in Madrid. With television format it will have a netwoking platform for entrepreneurs

South Summit 2020, the leading meeting of the global ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship kicks off next week. From October 6 to 8, a new edition of the meeting will take place with an omnichannel format, which allows it to be more open, innovative, global and transversal. In addition to showing the world the great capacity of Spain and its immense opportunities, with a thriving, open and international Madrid as the epicenter.

IE University co-organizes this international meeting with the aim of analyzing the challenges of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and business opportunities after the pandemic together with the Madrid City Council, BBVA, Endesa, BStartup of Banco Sabadell, Google for Startups and Telefónica, it will facilitate the interconnection of the key players in the ecosystem -investors, startups and corporations-, and the generation of real business opportunities, regardless of where they are.

Online event television format with a platform to do netwoking

The meeting can be followed through the multi-channel digital platform, which has a powerful tool for generating networking among all attendees and exclusive content from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, hand in hand with global leaders, investors, corporations and startups.

A very television format (Prime Time), with a much more lively production that will allow the dimension of the meeting to be followed live, which will connect locations in different parts of the world with the most emblematic places of Madrid at all times.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. in Spain, prime time will take place every day, with the end of the competition of startups from each vertical and access to content from different personalities and the most prominent world leaders, among which are : Eric S. Yuan, founder of the leading Zoom video conferencing platform; Carlos Sainz, rally driver, two-time world champion and three-time winner of the Dakar Rally -the last one in 2020-; award-winning Spanish actor Antonio Banderas; Robin Richards, founder & Co-Chair of DRKF; Cady Coleman, NASA astronaut; Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank; Aubrey de Gray, a biomedical gerontologist who is a strong advocate of indefinite life expectancy; Sam Waterston, veteran actor and member of the Oceana Board of Directors; Wendy Koop, CEO of Tech for All; Will Shu, CEO and co-founder of Deliveroo; and Suzi Mcbride, COO of Iridium, among others.

Registration for this year's event will be free on the official website and users will be able to access all the live content, they will be able to meet the best companies to work with worldwide, access the networking tool, the Marketplace, follow the 10 content tracks and the “top 100 start competition” in which the Latin American Nilus (Argentina), Blox u Biosolvit (Brazil), Poliglota and Chatigo (Chile) and Tomi (Colombia) participate.

