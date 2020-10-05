Kenzo: iconic Japanese designer passes away from COVID-19

October 5, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The iconic Japanese designer Kenzo Takada passed away this Sunday, October 4 at the age of 81 due to complications from COVID-19 .

According to the BBC , the author of different collections of clothing and legendary perfumes, was in the European country to be treated for a SARSCov2 infection .

Kenzo became famous for his more than 8,000 highly graphic floral designs and prints that have led him to gain prominence in the Parisian industry since his arrival on the scene in the 1960s.

Takada was born in 1939 in Osaka, but moved by ship to Paris to become a designer. He managed to found his brand in the 1970s and his first men's clothing line in 1983. He sold his brand to LVMH in 1993 and retired in 1999.