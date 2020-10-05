Kenzo: iconic Japanese designer passes away from COVID-19
The iconic Japanese designer Kenzo Takada passed away this Sunday, October 4 at the age of 81 due to complications from COVID-19 .
It is with great sadness that we have learned that our dear friend Kenzo Takada passed away today. He was an inspiring and prodigious creator and we were proud to collaborate with him. We will always remember his smile and joie de vivre. The fashion / design world and all of us are mourning him tonight and extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones. Kenzo Takada nous a quitté ce jour. Il était un homme formidable et an inspiring creator. Nous étions fiers de collaborer avec lui. The mondes de la mode et de la décoration are en deuil ce soir. Nous garderons en mémoire son sourire et sa joie de vivre communicative.
According to the BBC , the author of different collections of clothing and legendary perfumes, was in the European country to be treated for a SARSCov2 infection .
Kenzo became famous for his more than 8,000 highly graphic floral designs and prints that have led him to gain prominence in the Parisian industry since his arrival on the scene in the 1960s.
Takada was born in 1939 in Osaka, but moved by ship to Paris to become a designer. He managed to found his brand in the 1970s and his first men's clothing line in 1983. He sold his brand to LVMH in 1993 and retired in 1999.