Fashion

Gucci launches a men's dress for almost 56 thousand pesos

The brand wants to combat "toxic stereotypes" with these garments.
Image credit: Gucci

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The fashion brand Gucci launched a $ 2,600 dress (about 56,000 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) for men to combat "toxic stereotypes."

The garment of the prestigious Italian brand is an orange and beige checkered dress for its autumn-winter 2020 collection. It is a long tartan cotton shirt with mother-of-pearl buttons, a Peter Pan collar and a satin bow in the waist.

The Gucci website asserts that this garment "inspired by the grunge 'looks' of the 90s" that seeks to combat the "toxic stereotypes that shape male gender identity."

Image: Gucci

Gucci says the dress "reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show and adds an element inspired by childhood, which ties in with a recurring theme of the collection."

If the price is not for you, the brand offers another cheaper model: a dress with a floral print for 1,800 dollars (38 thousand pesos at the current exchange rate).

