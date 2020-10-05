Young man dances with happiness after finding a job and his video goes viral

October 5, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The young woman went viral after her boss Dakara Spence shared a video where the young woman is shown dancing after getting the job.

Finding work is not an easy task, especially in times of pandemic where companies are struggling to survive. However, there is always someone looking for talent and that is where the opportunities lie.

A young woman went viral after her boss Dakara Spence shared a video where the girl is seen dancing after getting the job. "So, I just hired this young woman and this was her response."

In audiovisual material, the girl is shown leaving the establishment that became her new workplace, later she stops in the parking lot and does a kind of dance with which she celebrates her victory.

Later, the young woman shared a photo on her Instagram and Twitter, where she says “my first day was a lot of fun with the lady who made me go viral.