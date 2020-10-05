Coronavirus

VIDEO: 103-year-old Mexican recovers from COVID-19

Doña María was hospitalized for 11 days and overcame the illness successfully.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIDEO: 103-year-old Mexican recovers from COVID-19
Image credit: themiskossiori vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

  • Doña María was admitted to the hospital on September 22 from a family medicine unit.

A 103-year-old woman was discharged on Friday, October 2, from a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Jalisco after recovering from COVID-19 and after 11 days hospitalized.

Doña María was admitted to the hospital on September 22 from a family medicine unit. The patient had presented symptoms of a runny nose, fever and respiratory distress.

According to the director of the center , Dr. David Sánchez González, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) derived from cooking for a long time with firewood. However, since he did not have other types of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus or obesity, his treatment was successful.

The lady did not require mechanical ventilation throughout her stay and according to Sánchez González she always highlighted her good spirit and proactivity. "The case of Mrs. María is an event that fills us with motivation, because it makes us feel that the effort of those of us on the front lines of the battle is worth it," said the doctor.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Kenzo: iconic Japanese designer passes away from COVID-19

Coronavirus

People with Neanderthal genes are more likely to complicate COVID-19, study finds

Coronavirus

Mexico presents an increase in positivity of COVID-19