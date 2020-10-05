VIDEO: 103-year-old Mexican recovers from COVID-19

October 5, 2020 2 min read

A 103-year-old woman was discharged on Friday, October 2, from a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Jalisco after recovering from COVID-19 and after 11 days hospitalized.

Doña María was admitted to the hospital on September 22 from a family medicine unit. The patient had presented symptoms of a runny nose, fever and respiratory distress.

Congratulations to Mrs. Maria and the @imssjalcontigo hospital team that helped her recovery

- IMSS Nuevo León (@IMSSNL) October 3, 2020

According to the director of the center , Dr. David Sánchez González, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) derived from cooking for a long time with firewood. However, since he did not have other types of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus or obesity, his treatment was successful.

The lady did not require mechanical ventilation throughout her stay and according to Sánchez González she always highlighted her good spirit and proactivity. "The case of Mrs. María is an event that fills us with motivation, because it makes us feel that the effort of those of us on the front lines of the battle is worth it," said the doctor.