VIDEO: 103-year-old Mexican recovers from COVID-19
A 103-year-old woman was discharged on Friday, October 2, from a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Jalisco after recovering from COVID-19 and after 11 days hospitalized.
Doña María was admitted to the hospital on September 22 from a family medicine unit. The patient had presented symptoms of a runny nose, fever and respiratory distress.
According to the director of the center , Dr. David Sánchez González, the patient had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) derived from cooking for a long time with firewood. However, since he did not have other types of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus or obesity, his treatment was successful.