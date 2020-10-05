Acast Teams Up with Ted En Español

October 5, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The alliance facilitates the availability of TED in Spanish on podcast players such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Acast application.

Acast announced their most recent partnership: it is TED en Español, the first TED podcast in a language other than English, and which is hosted by Gerry Garbulsky, Director of TED en Español and the organizer of TEDxRíodelaPlata.

Through the hosting and distribution of Acast, the alliance facilitates the availability of TED in Spanish on podcast players such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Acast application; and for monetization through the global podcast buying site, Acast Marketplace.

“In a world that is undergoing dramatic acceleration, the power of ideas to guide us is more relevant than ever. It is through ideas that we will find the best solutions to our most pressing challenges, as societies and as individuals. At TED we believe in including all possible voices and points of view and reaching audiences in their own languages, ”said host and director of TED en Español, Gerry Garbulsky.

The addition of TED en Español to Acast begins with the fifth season of the podcast (although all previous seasons have also been uploaded), in which the best ideas in the world are explored in our language. Although the focus is not on current issues, the pandemic unleashed many long-term questions that are addressed in the TED in Spanish talks, such as: How is masculinity evolving? How do we face the moral dilemmas of the pandemic? What tools can protect us against misinformation? How do we emotionally depend on others?

Some of the most popular and listened to episodes from previous seasons are:

What do the poor have in mind ?, by Mayra Arena

How to Talk to Others Who Think Different, by Guadalupe Nogués

Love vs sex in relationships today, by Chipi Lozano

Secrets of the heart-brain relationship, by Luciano Sposato

“As a podcast with a central mission to spread valuable ideas around the world, we are very proud to partner with TED en Español to bring the podcast to a global stage and increase our offering of podcasts in Spanish. Acast is an open and sustainable podcast ecosystem, dedicated to the growth and advancement of the podcast industry. We believe in our creators and we are very interested in their success, "said Sergio Domínguez, CEO of Acast in Mexico.

With more than 12 million downloads, 62% of which come from Latin America, TED en Español comes to Acast to increase the offer of topics of great relevance to Spanish-speaking audiences, with topics especially interesting for the Latin public.