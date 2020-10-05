'Mujeres Investiendo' is officially constituted and launches a fundraising campaign in Donadora

October 5, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Women Investing was born with the objective of achieving a more equitable private equity industry.

More than 5 years after its formation, the non-profit group “Mujeres Investiendo” formalizes its operation as a Civil Association.

Mujeres Investiendo was born with the objective of achieving a more equitable private equity industry. The organization seeks that more women have an active role in the investment decision-making process, as well as leadership positions that shape the industry in Mexico.

The results of the Study of Diversity and Inclusion in Private Capital (EDIC, 2020), by AMEXCAP, evidenced the lack of gender equity in the industry. The study points out, for example, that there are still funds where there are no gender diversity and inclusion programs or policies (71%) and that 22% of the funds in the country do not have a woman in their investment team.

On the other hand, a study carried out by the International Finance Corporation (“IFC” for its acronym in English) showed that funds with gender-balanced teams have an excess of net internal rate of return of 1.7 percentage points above the average, thus demonstrating the correlation that exists between diverse teams and high rates of return.

"We must drive economic development through gender equality, with more than $ 18 trillion in purchasing power, women have the power to transform the global economy," said IFC Chief Operating Officer Stephanie von Friedeburg, last March 8 in the “ Bell in favor of Equality of Gener or ”.

Mujeres Investing focuses on 3 main pillars:

Generate community: serve as support and support for all, leveraged from their network of contacts.

Enhance capacities: through conversations and training with specialists.

Improve visibility: Generate data regarding the participation of women in the ecosystem of Private Capital and Entrepreneurship in Mexico, as investors, administrators, counselors, entrepreneurs, businesswomen, etc.

“Our goal is to give visibility to women who are already in the industry and support more young women to work in Private Capital in Mexico. You can't be what you can't see, ”said Anna Raptis, current president of Mujeres Investiendo.

Today Mujeres Investiendo launched a crowdfunding campaign to the public on the Donadora platform in order to fund the formalization and start-up of operations of the Civil Association. In this you can make donations from $ 500 mxn and with exclusive access to rewards from the national entrepreneurial community for those who can make larger contributions.

“Not long ago, you could still count the women involved in the VC and PE ecosystem in the country on the fingers of one hand, we are changing that” commented Tricia Treviño, Senior Associate at Promecap.