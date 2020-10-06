Mexico Unknown launches the Official Site of Magical Towns in partnership with the Secretary of Tourism

October 6, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on México Desconocido



México Desconocido launched the Official Site of Magical Towns in the commemorative ceremony in which October 5 was instituted as the National Day of Magical Towns , preceded by Miguel Torruco, head of the federal Ministry of Tourism, various key players in the tourism industry They met to start, also, the National Tourism Strategy, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on October 1, 2020.

As a core part of the event, Roberto González Alcalá , president of G21 Comunicación, launched the Official Site of Pueblos Mágicos as a tool that links travelers like you, with tour operators who can register here for free to offer their services and appear on the Official Site of Pueblos Mágicos along with the attractions and essential activities of the 121 Pueblos Mágicos that have the appointment.

Roberto González Alcalá, president of G21 Comunicación. Photo: Unknown Mexico

At the ceremony, the head of the Ministry of Tourism made an account of this program that was born in the management of Leticia Navarro during 2001 when Huasca de Ocampo was awarded the first title of Magical Town, followed by 14 others who were they were adding other emblematic corners of all the states of the country until reaching the 121 that make it up today.

Part of the National Strategy of Magical Towns involves a review of compliance with the requirements to endorse and maintain the quality and spirit of the program.

México Desconocido launched this site, which we call WebApp since it has all the user experience and technology features of an application, with the benefits of a website such as stability and loading speed.

Several talents from México Desconocido were brought together to spread all the passion that drives the irrepressible love for Mexico. It is designed in detail to make browsing an easy and enjoyable experience.

In summary, here we leave you the functionalities:

Geolocate each place with shortcuts and routes to your navigation app.

Find lists of the best things to do, recommended by expert travelers.

Learn about attractions, activities and festivities of the 121 Magical Towns.

Discover Mexico with thousands of photos and hundreds of videos.

Filter thousands of experiences according to your travel plan.

Consult the directory of hotels, restaurants and tour operators.

The idea is that it solves all the doubts related to the planning of your trip, in terms of usability, but also in terms of content: since you can search for towns by name or by state. You can locate the tourist attractions, activities and services for each town.

The climate of the place is automatically integrated, if it is ideal for a cultural walk or if it requires greater physical effort or special training because it is only for high-performance athletes.

There is even an indicator to suggest that you carry out this activity as a family or as a couple.

Of course, you will have to verify directly with the service providers both availability and final details so that you can put together your trip from beginning to end, but even here you will be able to see what restaurants, hotels and tours are available by town.

The most important thing is that you browse it and leave us your comments. Here is the link:

pueblomagicosmexico.mx

This WebApp was made in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Tourism.