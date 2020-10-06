Do you have a question about how to run your business? Tec experts answer you for free

October 6, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Don't you know how to organize your team while they do home office? Has your supply chain been affected by the pandemic? Many entrepreneurs face these and many problems due to the global situation that affects the world due to COVID-1 9, but they cannot access mentors or consulting services due to their cost.

Faced with this reality, the EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey launched Ask the EGADE Experts , a digital initiative that will allow you to pose your main problems and find strategic solutions from the voice of expert teachers.

“ Ask the EGADE Expert is a Tec de Monterrey platform where we make available to the country's small and large business community -and actually Spanish-speaking because Internet borders do not exist- about our 300 professors of multiple nationalities who are experts in many business topics , leadership, technology and the transformation of organizations ”, commented Jaime Martínez Bowness, director of EGADE Business School in Mexico City in an interview with Entrepreneur en Español .

Image: Ask the EGADE Expert

The project arises as an action plan by Tec del Monterrey to support large Mexican companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reactivate the country's economy in the face of the current pandemic.

According to Martínez Bowness, between the consulting services of some companies and the formal courses and diplomas, there is an unattended area: the consulting room where business owners of all sizes could ask very concrete and practical questions about the challenging issues they are facing. facing in their businesses, such as interruptions in the supply chain or how to expand a portfolio of services in the face of the new normal.

In this regard, Martínez Bowness commented that currently there is no service that responds to the absolutely urgent questions of entrepreneurs quickly and concisely. Before this Ask the EGADE Expert offers a free solution.

“As an entrepreneur, you can make a query on that site. You leave your business data, ask your question and a teacher answers you with a video of three or four minutes maximum that is published on the site so that you can see it and the solution is also open to the rest of the public (without revealing your name) ”, commented Martínez Bowness.

For example, some videos already available on the platform are:

If I need to adjust salaries in my company, what criteria should I follow?

How should companies reconfigure their physical offices?

What actions should I prioritize in my company during the contingency and afterwards?

How to start the digital transformation in my company?

Business credit: How far into debt?

Supply chains: How to manage them in times of crisis?

Image: Ask the EGADE Expert

This initiative, which is made in alliance with COPARMEX , is open to anyone who makes a query. The site is already working for anyone who wants to enter.

Faced with the global situation, the great doubt that most of the entrepreneurs who have approached Ask the EGADE Expert have has been regarding the digital transformation. "The most representative doubts of the audience have been those related to electronic commerce, card payments, information flows between employees who are working at home".

Finally, Martínez Bowness hopes that several scenarios will arise for 2021. “Just as 2020 was an adaptation to remote work, the following year will focus on the concern for the mental and emotional well-being of employees when the effects of uncertainty accumulate. and confinement caused by the pandemic ”. The EGADE director also points out that the trend will also focus on improving the user experience to achieve loyalty.

Learn more about this platform and leave your questions in this link.