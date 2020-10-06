Amazon India Will Enable Over 1 Lakh Local Shops And Kiranas To Sell Online This Festive Season

October 6, 2020 2 min read

Amazon India will enable over one lakh local shops and neighboring kiranas across the country to sell on its platform in the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, slated to begin on 17 October.

The e-commerce giant will achieve this through its focused initiatives Amazon Easy, I Have Space (IHS), and Amazon Pay Smart Stores.

“More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ program will be participating in their first ‘Great Indian Festival’ and will be catering to customers in their cities and across India, selling everything from daily essentials to large appliances and from home décor items to gifts and fresh flowers,” said a statement by the company.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to re-evaluate their strategies for the upcoming festive season. While a sizeable number of companies have struggled to adapt to the new dynamic, e-commerce giant, Amazon India and Flipkart tends to reflect an optimistic story.

“This festive season we are focused on helping our sellers and other micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) partners grow their business and bounce back from the recent challenges. In the last few months we have seen businesses of all sizes increasingly adopt technology into their business. The integration of Amazon’s programs with 100,000+ ubiquitous neighborhood stores–for selling online, to help customers buy online, to make deliveries and enable contactless payments–is a testament of the adaptability and inventiveness of Indian entrepreneurs,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India.

“We hope that this Great Indian Festival will bring them growth and success as they get ready to serve millions of customers across India,” Tiwary added.

Rival company Flipkart is also gearing up for its Big Billion Days sale from October 16-21 and has stretched out its kirana onboarding program with more than 50,000 kiranas aboard to deliver in more than 850 cities.

A report by RedSeer suggests that all the major e-commerce firms will observe a foremost sales performance with the overall segment attaining USD 38 billion sales in the current calendar year.