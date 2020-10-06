Which Phones Will WhatsApp Stop Working on in 2021?
Every year the applications carry out important updates to continue meeting the needs of their users. In this context, some devices become incompatible with the new versions of the apps and some of them even stop working.
For this reason, we share what smartphones iOS and Android in which WhatsApp will stop working, to the less correctly. It is important to note that the instant messaging application will continue to be available for devices Android with operating system 4.0.3 or later and iPhone with iOS 9 or later.
Photo: WhatsApp Blog
In this sense, some of the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working on Android are:
Samsung Galaxy S2
Motorola Droid Razr
LG Optimus Black
HTC Desire
While on iOS they are:
Iphone 4s
iPhone 5
Iphone 5c
Iphone 5s
Likewise, if you are an Android user and you want to check with which operating system you have, you can go to "settings", then look for the option "about phone" (which may be in the "system" button) and check your version of Android .
