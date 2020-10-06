WhatsApp

Which Phones Will WhatsApp Stop Working on in 2021?

Every year the applications carries out important updates to continue meeting the needs of its users. Check if you have any of the devices on which the app will no longer be compatible.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every year the applications carry out important updates to continue meeting the needs of their users. In this context, some devices become incompatible with the new versions of the apps and some of them even stop working.

For this reason, we share what smartphones iOS and Android in which WhatsApp will stop working, to the less correctly. It is important to note that the instant messaging application will continue to be available for devices Android with operating system 4.0.3 or later and iPhone with iOS 9 or later.

Photo: WhatsApp Blog

In this sense, some of the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working on Android are:

  • Samsung Galaxy S2

  • Motorola Droid Razr

  • LG Optimus Black

  • HTC Desire

While on iOS they are:

  • Iphone 4s

  • iPhone 5

  • Iphone 5c

  • Iphone 5s

Likewise, if you are an Android user and you want to check with which operating system you have, you can go to "settings", then look for the option "about phone" (which may be in the "system" button) and check your version of Android .

