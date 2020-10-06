consumption

Topo Chico ventures into alcoholic beverages

Hard Seltzer are drinks characterized by having a low percentage of alcohol, carbonated water and flavorings.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Topo Chico ventures into alcoholic beverages
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The brand of the beverage industry Topo Chico announced its foray into the Hard Seltzer category, characterized by having a low percentage of alcohol, carbonated water and flavorings.

"Due to the increase in demand for gluten-free and low-alcohol beverages, companies have wanted to innovate their portfolio, and this is where the Hard Seltzer is the protagonist," the company said in a statement.

This drink appeared for the first time six years ago in the United States and its consumption is growing very fast.

According to a report by market researcher Nielsen, the number of Hard Seltzer consumers in the United States increased by 73% between spring and fall 2019, or about 7.5 million people. It also reached sales of 2.7 billion dollars last year.

This is the second company to announce its foray into this trend; Two weeks ago Heineken México also launched its first product in the segment, with the launch of Pura Piraña.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO

Why Google's Search Page Redesign Is the Death of SEO

News and Trends

Burger King Is Replying to Complaints About McDonald's on Facebook

Growth Strategies

Why Right Now Is the Best Time Ever to Start a Business