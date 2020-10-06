Topo Chico ventures into alcoholic beverages

October 6, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The brand of the beverage industry Topo Chico announced its foray into the Hard Seltzer category, characterized by having a low percentage of alcohol, carbonated water and flavorings.

"Due to the increase in demand for gluten-free and low-alcohol beverages, companies have wanted to innovate their portfolio, and this is where the Hard Seltzer is the protagonist," the company said in a statement.

This drink appeared for the first time six years ago in the United States and its consumption is growing very fast.

According to a report by market researcher Nielsen, the number of Hard Seltzer consumers in the United States increased by 73% between spring and fall 2019, or about 7.5 million people. It also reached sales of 2.7 billion dollars last year.

This is the second company to announce its foray into this trend; Two weeks ago Heineken México also launched its first product in the segment, with the launch of Pura Piraña.