The rarámuri hands that created the awards to the magical towns of the Best of Mexico 2020

October 6, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The morning of October 5, 2020 was special for many inhabitants of the country, those who live in the Magical Towns , since October 5 was instituted as the National Day of Magical Towns , in addition to the entry into force of the National Strategy of Towns Magicos and the delivery to the Magical Towns winners of the Best of Mexico 2020 , awards granted by the audiences of Unknown Mexico who voted through the brand's platforms.

Roberto GOnzález Alcalá, president of G21 Communication / Image: Unknown Mexico

For the second year in a row, from March 1 to 15, 2020, true travelers voted on the Unknown Mexico platform to recognize The Best of Mexico . In total we had more than a million votes in 14 categories.

The 121 Magical Towns are the door to the most authentic of the country, so this 2020 there were five categories that recognize them as emblematic places.

Awards made by artisan hands

Image: Unknown Mexico

México Desconocido made an alliance for the Rrámuri women to make the recognitions that were symbolically delivered during the ceremony to the lawyer Igor Roji López, president of the Network of Mayors of Magical Towns , to present them to the winners of this edition.

Soledad, Esperanza, Lupita and Fernanda remotely accompanied the participants of the commemoration ceremony of the National Day of Magical Towns and showed their congratulations to the inhabitants of each Magical Town.

To carry out the recognitions, the artisans used some techniques such as embroidery, which they had not used in 10 years, so each of them are unique pieces and carry an artisan seal that exalts the strengths of each town. A job full of heart, warmth and skill.

Image: Unknown Mexico

The Magical Towns winners of The Best of Mexico 2020 are:

Pátzcuaro and its lake area in Michoacán as the Best Destination for Day of the Dead . For its processions and its illuminated cemeteries, as well as the cempasúchil that dances on the rafts of its lake.

and its lake area in Michoacán as the . For its processions and its illuminated cemeteries, as well as the cempasúchil that dances on the rafts of its lake. Orizaba , in Veracruz, as the Best Magic Town of surprising architecture . Thanks to the architectural treasures that keep its emblematic buildings, perhaps the one that casts the greatest brilliance is the Palacio de Hierro, however it boasts its pristine promenade of the River, its cable car and artistic treasures in New Hispanic venues.

, in Veracruz, as the . Thanks to the architectural treasures that keep its emblematic buildings, perhaps the one that casts the greatest brilliance is the Palacio de Hierro, however it boasts its pristine promenade of the River, its cable car and artistic treasures in New Hispanic venues. Bacalar , Quintana Roo, as the Best Magical Town for a romantic getaway. Who does not fall in love with a lagoon that seems to merge with the sky? It is about paradise on earth, since the tones of its waters go from turquoise to deep blue when it meets cenotes.

, Quintana Roo, as the for a romantic getaway. Who does not fall in love with a lagoon that seems to merge with the sky? It is about paradise on earth, since the tones of its waters go from turquoise to deep blue when it meets cenotes. Zacatlán de las Manzanas , Puebla, as Best Magical Town for a culinary experience. A Serrano coffee plus an amazing variety with which Puebla's hands transform the apple into liqueurs, jams and other delicacies earned him this award. You shouldn't leave here without a supply of cheese bread, the kind that gladdens the heart.

, Puebla, as for a culinary experience. A Serrano coffee plus an amazing variety with which Puebla's hands transform the apple into liqueurs, jams and other delicacies earned him this award. You shouldn't leave here without a supply of cheese bread, the kind that gladdens the heart. And, finally, Huamantla , in Tlaxcala, as the Best Magical Town with ancestral traditions . The entire town wakes up one night in August to create monumental sawdust rugs in honor of Our Lady of the Assumption. In this land, Tlaxcala traditions and syncretism with what came from Spain are preserved.

We thank our audience for their votes, for giving value to all Mexicans who, with the DNA of tourism in their blood, strive minute by minute to make our country a paradise for those who like to know the Unknown Mexico .

Image: Unknown Mexico