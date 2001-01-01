Fast Facts
Internet and technology statistics
1 min read
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B2B e-commerce will generate $6.3 trillion by 2005, according to Jupiter Research.
By 2004, 74 million users will be accessing the wireless Web, according to the Aberdeen Group.
In the United States, 50 percent of households are now connected to the Net, says Gartner, which predicts that number will rise to 75 percent by 2005.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robert McGarvey is the author of How To Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press). E-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net