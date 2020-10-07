Who is missing? Slack is also experimenting with 'Stories'

October 7, 2020 3 min read

Today begins Slack Frontiers, the annual conference for clients of the work chat company. In conjunction with the event, Slack has announced several new features , such as Slack Connect direct messages and verified organizations. But perhaps what's most striking are a couple of "experiments" Slack is testing: an option to add an audio stream to a channel, plus a new "Video Stories" feature. Yes, even Slack could use the stories feature soon.

Slack describes these "Video Stories" as asynchronous video clips that you can post to a channel or DM. They look and feel quite similar to the Stories you can already find on Instagram and Snapchat, except without the silly face filters (at least for now anyway) and they don't disappear after 24 hours. The idea with these video stories, according to Slack, is that they offer a quick way to share a team message or status update without going through the gibberish of a hands-free video conferencing session.

The other experiment is "Anytime Audio", an always available audio feed that you can activate or deactivate on any channel. When enabled, anyone can start a conversation and have other people join in if they want to. According to Slack, this is designed for "ad hoc connections when you need a quick response or more eyes on a problem." In other words, these are for unscheduled spontaneous conversations that may not be important enough for a video call.

The Slack Connect direct message mentioned above refers to secure direct messaging between organizations. It's an extension of Slack Connect, a feature announced in June that allows up to 20 companies to communicate with each other. Just share a private link with a trusted partner or customer, and they can reach you through your own Slack company.

Since Slack Connect allows any organization to chat with each other, Slack also introduces a new Verified badge so you know if the company you're contacting is trustworthy. A verified organization in Slack will be indicated with a check mark. Slack is already working to verify a select group of companies.

In addition to verified organizations, Slack is also launching Managed Connections, which basically allows your company's IT administrators to pre-approve channel requests from certain trusted organizations.

Slack Connect Direct Messages, Verified Organizations, and Managed Connections are scheduled to arrive in early 2021. However, both video and anytime audio stories are still in the prototype stage and not currently in existence. on the product roadmap.

